Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, July 5

Heavy rain has exposed the absence of water outlets in the parks on the Majitha road. It has also belied the authorities’ tall claims of having provided green lungs to city residents.

Malkeet Singh, a resident of the Majitha road, said there were several small and big parks in the residential pockets of the area. All the parks face a common problem — missing rainwater outlet system. Their absence was felt more in recent years when the high footpath for walkers were raised around the boundaries of these parks. Surprisingly, no outlet for the accumulated rainwater to flow out were provided there. Go to any park situated whether in Diamond Avenue, Green Field, Friends Avenue, Joshi Colony or anywhere else on the Majitha road, the same trouble would be visible on a rainy day.

Arshpreet Singh, a 15-year-old, said he along with friends living in his locality visited the park every evening to play with them. After today’s downpour they would not be able to play for the next few days until the soggy ground becomes dry. In case some children play in the ground, their shoes would get stuck in wet earth.

Ramesh Joshi, another resident, said as per the building bylaws, the Local Bodies Department has made it mandatory to construct the rainwater harvesting system in all buildings with an area exceeding 200 square yards.