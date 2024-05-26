Parties’ manifestos sans environmental concerns draw flak

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 25

Although, all prominent contestants from different political parties have released their vision documents promising all round development of the holy city, they have given the environment a miss. As the people are facing environment challenges globally, the holy city of Amritsar cannot remain untouched.

Environmentalists are left aghast over indifferent attitude of political parties over such an imperative issue. “How can they imagine development without sustainable environment where you don’t have clean and safe drinking water, pure air to breathe and land without pollution,” said Jagmohan Singh, director, Indo-Global NGO Forum. He said the environment should be on priority list of politicians. “Majority of the areas in Amritsar are facing the problem of contaminated water supply and garbage dumps in every nook and corner,” he added.

Rising pollution has been a global phenomenon leading to drastic climate changes and Punjab is no different. It is an irony that saving environment comes in the last on the priority list of the candidates of political parties whether it is the Congress, BJP or any other party that matters. —Dr Inderjit Kaur, president, All India Pingalwara Charitable Society

“As many as 108 out of 146 blocks fall under the dark zone in Punjab. Ten out of 15 blocks in Amritsar alone fall under this category,” said Jagmohan. He said Punjab would face severe water crisis in the next 10 to 15 years.

Dr Inderjit Kaur, president, All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, which is also involved in spreading awareness about preservation of environment said, “Rising pollution has been a global phenomenon leading to drastic climate changes and Punjab is no different.”

She said, “It is an irony that saving environment comes in the last on the priority list of the candidates of political parties whether it is the Congress, BJP or any other party that matters.” Ideally they should have included this issue in their manifestos and taken a pledge to do their bit in this connection.

Pingalwara society is already working on the model of saving environment and judicial use of natural resources. The society recently released a green manifesto questioning candidates on various environmental issues concerning the city.

Rajvir Singh, another environmentalist, said if the governments failed to take adequate measures in the near future to tackle the rising pollution levels, nothing would be left for the coming generations.

Former Ambassador and BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, “When we talk about over all development of Amritsar, it includes environment also. We have promised to cover Tung Dhab drain and make the city garbage free. All this comes under environmental concerns.” He said, “We have all the plans to develop the city just like Indore which has set an example for the country.”

