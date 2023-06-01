 Partition of Bengal a tale of pain and tragedy, say scholars : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

Majha House organised a special discussion with eminent authors on the book The Bleeding Border- Stories of Bengal Partition, a compilation of stories related to the partition of Bengal, edited by Joyjit Ghosh and Mir Ahammad Ali. Along with Prof Amjad Hussain, Associate Professor Ketki Dutta and Bisweshwar Chakraborty, writers Amit Mukhepadhyay, Trisha Di Niyagi were part of the group discussing and deliberating upon the stories and history of the partition of Bengal. The session was moderated by author and associate professor, Hindu College, Gurpratap Khaira.

Dearth of material on events

We talk about the Partition of the rest of the country, but less has been written about the partition of Bengal. This is the reason why we chose this issue so that people can understand the reality, sorrow and pain, courage of that time. Whenever there is talk of the partition of north India, people know more about it, because people are not talking about Bengal at all. — Mir Ahmed Ali, one of the editors of the book

Highlighting the tragedy but also human triumph that the partition brought upon, Mir Ahmed Ali said, “There are 24 such stories in the book in which the partition of Bengal and the stories related to it have been told. We talk about the Partition of the rest of the country, but less has been written about the partition of Bengal. This is the reason why we chose this issue so that people can understand the reality, sorrow and pain, courage of that time. Whenever there is talk of the partition of North India, people know more about it, because people are not talking about Bengal at all.” While sharing the stories featured in the book, Mir Ahmed Ali said, “Some people did not want to share their story at all. Another factor is that people from both sides went through the same pain of partition but all those who migrated from Bangladesh were cornered, given an identity of foreigner or refugee.”

In this context, commenting on the Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb, Amit Mukhopadhyay said, “When cultures get mixed with each other, a beautiful new form comes out, whether it is Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb or any other place. We have to acknowledge and embrace this amalgamation of cultures, languages and traditions.”

Bisweshwar Chakraborty, who is well versed with the history of Bengal, said that the story River Rebukes in the book is set in 1992. “The character, main protagonist, is sitting on the bank of a river, thinking about the partition of 1905. After that came the partition of 1947, when his elders were forced to come, live in Bengal and after that the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, where again the same suffering and torture comes to the fore. In this, the river plays the mainstream, witness to every tragic division and migration, watching a hero emerge out of individual pain and tragedy.”

Writer and translator Amjad Hussain spoke about translating a story, Bet of a Dice, which is about the time when during transfer or migration, the people of the other community drag away the daughter of the family. “Meanwhile, some youths come and rescue her and take her home safely. When she goes to her family again, the family refuses to accept her because they feel that she has come back after living with people of other community. There are people in this story who attack, and those who also protect humanity. Many human forms, psyche are seen in this one story at the same time, so I consider it a classic,” said Hussain.

