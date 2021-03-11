Parul University's counselling centre set up in Amritsar

campus notes

Parul University North India region Admissions & Marketing Head Devinder Thukral addresses media in Amritsar.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bringing the Industrial career opportunities of Gujarat to Punjab, the has initiated to set up its Career Counselling Office in Amritsar. Vadodara, Gujarat based Parul University, one of India’’s leading higher education institutions, is a self-financed private institute. It has been providing students with career opportunities across multiple fields which include Medicine, Commerce, Engineering, Law, Design, Pharmacy Business Management, Arts amongst others. The university offers 450 diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. To provide every student with the opportunity to learn, the university has created the most affordable streams for financial aid and scholarships to support students throughout their studies. The range of scholarships offered include merit based scholarships, sports scholarships, armed force scholarships and cultural scholarships for students talented in various areas.

GNDU gears up for BEd CET

Guru Nanak Dev University has been gearing up of the centralised common entrance test for admission into BEd Colleges in Punjab. GNDU authorities informed that the last date for applying for the same is June 28. The students can apply on admission portal “Punjabbedadmissions.org”. The process of online application for admission into BEd course in the colleges affiliated to GNDU, Punjabi University, Patiala and Punjab University, Chandigarh situated in the state of Punjab has already been started on the online platform from 25th May. Department of Higher Education, Govt of Punjab has given the responsibility CET and Centralized Counseling for admission into BEd course to GNDU for the session 2022-23. Prof Amit Kauts, Coordinator said that as many as 211 colleges have been notified by Punjab government. However, the affiliating universities cleared the participation of 59 colleges having 6,950 seats of Punjab University Chandigarh, 51 colleges having 4,800 seats of GNDU, 79 colleges having 8,450 seats of Punjabi University, Patiala. The last date for receiving the online forms and depositing of fees is June 28. The admit card for examination will be available by July 12 and the date of entrance test has been fixed as July 24. The minimum qualifying marks in CET will be 25 per cent for the general category candidates and 20 per cent for the SC/ST candidates. Till date, 3,000 applications have been received. He said technical experts were regularly addressing the queries of the participants for smooth functioning and facilitating the online updates and other functions. He also added that applicants and participants can share their queries and views on pbbedadmissions2022@gndu.ac.in and contact on 01832823183.

World Bicycle Day observed

As part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” being organised to celebrate 75 years of independence, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, New Delhi, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, observed World Bicycle Day. During the bicycle rally, sports students and NSS volunteers enthusiastically participated, urging the common masses to protect our environment. In her address, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said such events foster the spirit of brotherhood and nationalism among the youth of our nation. She further added that the world is facing a crisis of global warming and climate change and therefore, it is our moral obligation to use means of transport which are environment friendly.

Summer camp organised

In order to promote sports activities among the children Sri Guru Harkrishan Public school organised a 10-day summer camp at its premises here. School’s member in charge Hari Singh participated as the chief guest. He visited summer camps where students were imparted training in various indoor and outdoor games including table tennis, badminton, fencing, taekwando, gatka, rops skipping and chess school. Besides expert coaches are also providing training in hockey, handball, athletics, kho-kho at Sri Guru Harkrishan International School while vollyball and baseball training was being imparted in Central Khalsa Orphange Centre. Special emphasis was given on the fitness of the students.

World Environment Day celebrated

Tarn Taran: World Environment Day was celebrated by Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School by online planting saplings of shady and fruit plants at their homes and sent the pictures to their teachers by the students. Saplings were planted in the school premises by the Principal Ranjit Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh members of the managing committee. Ranjit Bhatia speaking on the occasion called all to think about environment and mother Earth because if our environment is not polluted, we will also be fit and healthy. /OC

