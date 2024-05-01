Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s international airport

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 30

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport has achieved a significant milestone as the passenger footfall has crossed 30 lakh (3 million) during the 2023-24 fiscal. Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative, said analysis of the recent data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for March 2024 revealed that the Amritsar airport recorded a footfall of 30,85,598 passengers till March 31, 2024. This shows a growth of 22.6 per cent in passenger footfall as compared to the previous year, which recorded the arrival of 25,16,518 passengers at the airport.

The position of Amritsar airport in terms of total passenger footfall has gone up from 25 to 23. The data released by the AAI every month includes a total of 40 international and 95 domestic airports. The airport also witnessed an increase in total aircraft arrival and departure from 19,251 to 21,648. Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative

Of the total footfall, 9, 81,405 were international and 21, 04,193 domestic passengers. This indicates a 30 per cent increase in international and a 19.5 per cent increase in domestic passengers as compared to the previous year.

Gumtala further said, the position of Amritsar airport in terms of total passenger footfall had gone up from 25 to 23. The data released by AAI every month includes a total of 40 international and 95 domestic airports. The airport also witnessed an increase in total aircraft arrival and departure from 19,251 to 21,648, which indicates a 10.9 per cent hike in movement of airplanes over the previous year.

New international flight routes that started during the previous year, included direct flights to Kuala Lumpur by AirAsia X and Malaysia Airlines, London Gatwick by Air India, Rome and Verona in Italy by Neos airlines.

“In March 2024, the last month of 2023-24 fiscal, the Amritsar airport received 2,17,495 domestic and 99,000 international passengers. The total passenger footfall is 3,16,495, which shows an increase of 22.6 per cent of air travellers as compared to the corresponding period last year,” said Gumtala.

Currently, six Indian and five foreign carriers operate from the Amritsar airport, connecting with 13 domestic and nine international destinations, including Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Rome, Milan, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Sixty-five flights depart and arrive at the airport ferrying approximately 10,000 passengers every day.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.