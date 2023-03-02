Passenger safety goes for a toss as devotees travel atop buses, trucks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

Passenger safety has gone for a toss as devotees riding atop buses, trucks and in open tractor-trailers have become a common sight on the bypass road. They are on their way to be part of the Hola Mohalla celebrations at Anandpur Sahib.

Pilgrimage to Anandpur Sahib for Hola Mohalla celebrations

A large number of vehicles, which are legally not allowed to ferry passengers under the Motor Vehicles Act, can be seen going for the pilgrimage from the city these days.

Apart from the usual free services often provided by vehicle owners as a form of ‘seva’, the owners of goods carriers have also joined the spree to make money.

Though the three-day Hola Mohalla mela is scheduled to begin from March 7, a large numbers of devotees have started travelling towards Anandpur Sahib to avoid the rush during the days of the main event.

As the peasantry is comparatively free during this time of the year, the event receives a phenomenal response from the public, especially from rural areas.

While the tractor-trailers are a favourite and economical mode of mass transportation for the farming community, these are also used for pilgrimage in significant numbers. Groups of youngsters can also be seen making the pilgrimage on their motorcycles.

The trucks fixed with wooden planks to double the passenger-carrying capacity are also being used.

“It is strange that people are not concerned about their safety as they are travelling in those vehicles which are not safe for mass transportation of human beings,” a local resident said, adding that these vehicles could also threaten the lives of other commuters.

Most of the goods carriers which are being used for the pilgrimage are not designed for the purpose. The tractors-trailers, which are meant for agricultural purposes, especially can be dangerous as these do not have prompt braking system or balancing mechanism to transport herds of humans.

Tractor-trailers among ‘favourite’ means of transport

While the tractor-trailers are a favourite mode of mass transportation for the farming community in general, these are also being used for the pilgrimage in significant numbers. Groups of youngsters can also be seen making the pilgrimage on their motorcycles.