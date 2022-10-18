Passengers demand rescheduling of train timings to avoid long wait hours

Amritsar, October 17
Passengers at the Verka Railway Station are calling for a change in the timings of Pathankot-Amritsar train, Ravi Express (14634).
Dr Lalit Kumar, a regular passenger, rued, “The Amritsar-Pathankot Ravi Express departs from Pathankot at 2 pm, and it reaches Verka around the same time as the Delhi-Pathankot Express (22429). As a result, the Ravi Express is kept waiting for over 40 minutes at the Verka Railway Station.
Passengers have complained that it causes them inconvenience. They demand the rescheduling of the train timings to avoid the unnecessary wait hours.
