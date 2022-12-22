Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 21

The local passport office will hold a special Passport Mela here on December 24 to reduce the long waiting period in the appointment cycle for submission of applications. As many as 1,230 applications, including 492 for normal category and 738 for Tatkal, would be available during the special Mela.

NK Shil, Regional Passport Officer (RPO), said here today that the decision was taken in public interest after applications piled up due to a recent rush in demand for passports. Such special drives are undertaken keeping in view the ease and expediency of common applicants hailing from far-flung areas. He informed that appointments for the Mega Mela have already been released to those applicants who can avail this unique opportunity and book their slots. Applicants with pre-booked appointments are also allowed to reschedule their appointments. They may submit their passport application forms online for ‘Fresh/Re-issue’ under normal and Tatkal categories and book prior appointment before visiting the camp.

Applicants may log on to the passport India website or use the PassportSeva app to fill and submit their application form online, make payment of passport fee through debit and credit card or internet banking of the State Bank of India (as mentioned on the website), he intimated.

The Passport Mela is to be organised between 9 am to 5 pm to scrutinise, verify essentials documents and process applications of local applicants only under the ‘normal’ or ‘re-issue’ category. Appointments for the Passport Mela would be allotted by the system on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis as per availability. Applicants with appointments for that day will only be allowed entry. Sounding an advice, he asked the applicants to remain alert about fake websites and mobile applications related to passport services.

Use website or PassportSeva app

