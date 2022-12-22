 Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday : The Tribune India

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

The local passport office will hold a special Passport Mela here on December 24 to reduce the long waiting period in the appointment cycle for submission of applications. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 21

The local passport office will hold a special Passport Mela here on December 24 to reduce the long waiting period in the appointment cycle for submission of applications. As many as 1,230 applications, including 492 for normal category and 738 for Tatkal, would be available during the special Mela.

NK Shil, Regional Passport Officer (RPO), said here today that the decision was taken in public interest after applications piled up due to a recent rush in demand for passports. Such special drives are undertaken keeping in view the ease and expediency of common applicants hailing from far-flung areas. He informed that appointments for the Mega Mela have already been released to those applicants who can avail this unique opportunity and book their slots. Applicants with pre-booked appointments are also allowed to reschedule their appointments. They may submit their passport application forms online for ‘Fresh/Re-issue’ under normal and Tatkal categories and book prior appointment before visiting the camp.

Applicants may log on to the passport India website or use the PassportSeva app to fill and submit their application form online, make payment of passport fee through debit and credit card or internet banking of the State Bank of India (as mentioned on the website), he intimated.

The Passport Mela is to be organised between 9 am to 5 pm to scrutinise, verify essentials documents and process applications of local applicants only under the ‘normal’ or ‘re-issue’ category. Appointments for the Passport Mela would be allotted by the system on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis as per availability. Applicants with appointments for that day will only be allowed entry. Sounding an advice, he asked the applicants to remain alert about fake websites and mobile applications related to passport services.

Use website or PassportSeva app

Applicants may log on to the passport India website or use the PassportSeva app to fill and submit their application form online, make payment of passport fee through debit and credit card or internet banking of the State Bank of India (as mentioned on the website).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi spends night with Sidhu Moosewala's parents at their Mansa house

2
World

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in 'phone sex' goes viral; his party calls it 'fake'

3
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

4
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

5
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

6
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

7
Nation

Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet

8
Punjab

Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

9
FIFA 2022

Argentina's FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

10
Bathinda

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Mask up, get boosters, says government amid China Covid surge; no flying curbs yet

Mask up, get boosters, says government amid China Covid surge; no flying curbs yet

Beijing Covid curbs may choke API supplies, fear Himachal pharma cos

Beijing Covid curbs may choke API supplies, fear Himachal pharma cos

Owners of Himachal’s Digital Vision among five chargesheeted

Owners of Himachal’s Digital Vision among five chargesheeted

Death of 12 infants in Udhampur

Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution

Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution

Unions taking up non-agri issues too | Day after clash with ...

Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana

Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana

Faction-ridden state unit presents a united front


Cities

View All

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Vehicles sans reflectors, tail lights in fog put commuters’ life at risk in Amritsar district

Intense fog plays spoilsport in Amritsar, thin attendance witnessed in schools

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

AAP stages walkout from F&CC meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to central forensic lab for taking voice samples

Hoax social media bomb threat at IGI leads to security drills

In three-year time, Ghazipur landfill will be decimated totally: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Farmers, Latifpura residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Demolitions at Latifpura: Farmers, residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Chaos on roads due to Latifpura march, shobha yatra

Population of Jalandhar city 'declines' in survey!

Himachal resident held with 2-kg charas

Apart from flak, rows, nothing to MC, Improvement Trust's credit

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes