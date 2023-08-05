Passport office to open for work today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

A special mega passport mela would be organised tomorrow by the Regional Passport Office to reduce the long waiting period for seeking appointment for the submission of applications for passports.

Officials said such special drives were being undertaken to ease the application submission process and expedite issuing of passports to applicants, including students, those seeking employment abroad, IELTS aspirants, Hajis and Kartarpur pilgrims.

Officials of the Passport Seva Kendra, Ferozepur, would also be present at the mela. Applicants can log on the portal — www.passportindia.gov.in or mPassport Seva app — to fill the application form and make online payment of passport fee through debit/credit card or SBI Internet banking.

The passport mela would be organised between 9 am and 5 pm at the Passport Seva Kendra, Amritsar, and POPSK, Ferozepur, to scrutinise and verify documents and process applications of local applicants only under the ‘normal’ or ‘re-issue’ category’. Appointments for the mela would be given on first-come-first-serve basis. Only applicants with appointments would be allowed entry in the mela.