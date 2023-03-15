Passport office to remain open on Saturday

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

To bring down the long waiting period due to huge demand for passports owing to heavy rush of applicants, the Passport Office will remain open this weekend.

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) NK Shil informed said 1,080 applications, including 648 normal category passports and 432 tatkaal category passports would be available during the special mela to be held here on March 18.

He said this was being done to bring down the long waiting period in the appointment cycle for submission of applications.

Such drives are being undertaken keeping in view the ease and expediency of such applicants and pressing problems experienced especially by students IELTS aspirants, Hajis and Kartarpur pilgrims etc.

Another mega passport mela will be held on March 25.