Pathankot police hold cyclothon to raise awareness against drug menace

Gurdaspur, June 12

The Pathankot police organised a cycling meet with the twin messages of staying away from drugs and keeping healthy. The event was organised on directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav and the motto was ‘pedal today, smile tomorrow’.

Senior officers of the Border range, including DIG Rakesh Kaushal and Pathankot SSP Suhail Qasim Mir, also took part. District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi also participated in the event. All the three officers cycled the entire stretch of 10 km, setting an example for the youngsters.

Preparations for the occasion, which was given the name ‘cyclothon’ by the cops, had been going on for the last several days. “The bicycle is indeed a strange vehicle. Its passenger is its engine,” said the SSP.

Certificates of participation and mementoes were given to the participants. DIG Kaushal said the police had waged an all-out war against drugs and those smuggling it in the state were being dealt with strictly.

“Properties of 40 smugglers amounting to Rs 6 crore have been frozen by the police. We have put the fight against drugs on the fast-forward mode. Checkposts have been set up on the outskirts of the city to ensure drugs do not reach the youth. The fight against drugs will continue with unwavering determination,” he said.

