Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, July 12

Once known as Bougainvillea, over four acres of green garden situated in the Ram Bagh, popularly known as Company Garden, is now in disarray. This garden is situated in a corner of the bagh, opposite Lumsden Gardens.

Around eight-foot high grass and unwanted shrubs occupy a major portion of the park. Given the fact that grass and unwanted growth have not been cut for long, a large tract of the park remains out of bounds for the people. A small portion of the park is also used as a garbage dump.

The literal meaning of bougainvillea is an ornamental shrubby climbing plant which is widely cultivated in the tropics. At present, there is no shrubby plant in the garden. Plenty of ornamental and medicinal plants could be grown at the place.

PS Bhatti, an environmentalist, said he has been visiting the bagh since 1969. A green tunnel used to start at the entrance of the bougainvillea which stretches for a long way. Covered under colourful climbers, the shady path used to be loved by people of all age-groups. It used to house traditional and fruit trees and its area was actually very large. Subsequently, its size was reduced with the carving out of roads and other works.

A watch tower also stands in a corner of the garden, reminding of its being a part of the Summer Palace of the legendary Maharaja Ranjit Singh. “Despite the existence of a historical structure in the garden, it does not figure in the priority list of the authorities to maintain it,” said Amanpreet Singh, a city resident.

When contacted, Sandeep Singh, Superintending Engineer of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (AMC), accepted that the Bougainvillea Park used to exist at the place. He said since the Summer Palace came under the heritage monument, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) raised a stub wall aroung a decade ago to connect the four watchtowers. During that renovation, the landscaping got changed. He said the maintenance of the garden would be taken care of but at present the MC was facing an acute staff shortage. As against the requirement of 168 gardeners and sweepers for the Ram Bagh, the MC had only 15 employees which means 90 per cent staff shortage.