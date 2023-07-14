 Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging : The Tribune India

A broken bench at Labour Colony park in Amritsar. Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 13

A park at Labour Colony in Khandwala area is lacking in infrastructure and flora even after the Municipal Corporation spent funds on its redevelopment recently. There is no grass on the ground due to waterlogging for several weeks. Besides the ground is muddy. The grass has also damaged due to accumulation of water.

In the name of development of the park, the civic authorities constructed pathways and installed interlocking tiles. Ironically, due to poor workmanship, the authorities didn’t provide any space into drain out the rainwater. Now whenever it rains, the park turns into a pool. It takes more than a week for the water to drain out. In an attempt to keep the park clean, its major portion was covered with floor tiles. However, the authorities and local residents failed to ensure upkeep of the small green area in the park.

The infrastructure installed inside the park is also getting damaged. The swings and benches are lying broken. The residents of the area alleged that the contractors had used substandard material.

“No one dares to enter the park during the rainy season. During redevelopment of the park, the contractors didn't take into consideration the drainage of water. Now the grass has been damaged due to accumulation of water. The interlocking tiles are not meant for the parks. But the MC is now covering the park with these tiles. The practice of installing tiles should be stopped and aid provided to maintain the green cover,” said Vijay Kumar, a resident.

“The benches and swings are broken. Most residents are from weaker sections of society and can’t spend money on the park. The MC should provide a part-time gardener and sanitation worker to maintain the garden,” said Narinder Singh, another resident.

