 Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners : The Tribune India

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

A park at Himmatpura colony presents a picture of neglect in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 27

The park in Himmatpura colony outside the Gilwali Gate is crying for the attention of the authorities concerned. This small park of the locality has been in a state of neglect for a long, disappointing area residents.

Ironically, a big heap of garbage can be seen alongside the boundary wall of the park. The site has been turned into a garbage collection point from where the solid waste management company collects garbage. The park was redeveloped some years ago. At that time, the pathways were developed in it. The swings and benches were installed for residents.

Owing to apathetic attitude of the authorities concerned and lack of will of political representatives, the park now paints a sorrowful picture with many benches lying broken, swings crying for maintenance and wild grass growing profusely. Waterlogging after rain is another issue which keeps the residents away from the park.

The community space is being misused by some anti-social elements. Apart from this, stray dogs and cattle can also be seen roaming the park.

The deteriorating condition of the park has become a nuisance for elderly persons who sit together and play cards in the evening. They express their disappointment over the lack of repairs of the broken benches.

“All the parks in the area are in bad condition. Most of the residents and local leaders are unconcerned about the sanitation issue. Officials of the municipal corporation should make some arrangements for the upkeep of the park and got the garbage removed. If the MC is not able to provide gardeners or develop infrastructure, at least the dump should be shifted to some other place,” said Tarsem Lal, a resident.

“The park wears a deserted look most of the times with no visitors ever coming to visit it. The MC had spent considerable funds on the development of the park. The authorities should come up with a plan for preserving the parks through the private-public partnership model. The MC should ask the construction companies to maintain the park,” said Surinderpal Singh, a resident.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

2
Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

3
Patiala

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

4
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

5
World

‘Unacceptable’: White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities’ rights

6
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

7
Nation

If one family can't run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

8
Pollywood

Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem 'main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha'

9
Patiala

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

10
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

It’s pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

Officials raid shops, seize 435-kg plastic in Tarn Taran

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain

Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

Woman, paramour held for husband's murder

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp