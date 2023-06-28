Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 27

The park in Himmatpura colony outside the Gilwali Gate is crying for the attention of the authorities concerned. This small park of the locality has been in a state of neglect for a long, disappointing area residents.

Ironically, a big heap of garbage can be seen alongside the boundary wall of the park. The site has been turned into a garbage collection point from where the solid waste management company collects garbage. The park was redeveloped some years ago. At that time, the pathways were developed in it. The swings and benches were installed for residents.

Owing to apathetic attitude of the authorities concerned and lack of will of political representatives, the park now paints a sorrowful picture with many benches lying broken, swings crying for maintenance and wild grass growing profusely. Waterlogging after rain is another issue which keeps the residents away from the park.

The community space is being misused by some anti-social elements. Apart from this, stray dogs and cattle can also be seen roaming the park.

The deteriorating condition of the park has become a nuisance for elderly persons who sit together and play cards in the evening. They express their disappointment over the lack of repairs of the broken benches.

“All the parks in the area are in bad condition. Most of the residents and local leaders are unconcerned about the sanitation issue. Officials of the municipal corporation should make some arrangements for the upkeep of the park and got the garbage removed. If the MC is not able to provide gardeners or develop infrastructure, at least the dump should be shifted to some other place,” said Tarsem Lal, a resident.

“The park wears a deserted look most of the times with no visitors ever coming to visit it. The MC had spent considerable funds on the development of the park. The authorities should come up with a plan for preserving the parks through the private-public partnership model. The MC should ask the construction companies to maintain the park,” said Surinderpal Singh, a resident.