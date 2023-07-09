Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 8

The parks at Veer Enclave on Bypass Road are a neglected lot. One wonders how these have been allowed to be overgrown with wild growth of grass and weed. Residents of the locality and nearby areas are unable to land here for taking a stroll.

The locality was developed by a private coloniser and now it has reportedly been handed over to the Amritsar Municipal Corporation. Most of the area residents claim that the coloniser used to keep the parks well-maintained. But after the transfer of the colony to the MC, the parks started showing signs of neglect as the civic body did not pay heed to their upkeep. One of the main parks is still being maintained by the coloniser. In the absence of any effort by the MC, residents try to maintain the park and remove grass from time to time.

During the rainy season, trees and shrubs need pruning. Owing to the wild growth of grass, children cannot play in the park. Residents say that they have met the former councillor and apprised him that they were willing to pay their share and the MC should also contribute to the maintenance of the parks, but to no avail.

Jassa Singh, a resident, said, “Earlier, the coloniser used to maintain the parks. As per the government rule, now the locality has been handed over to the MC and it would be responsible for their upkeep. The MC should arrange gardeners and sanitation staff to maintain the parks and green belt. In the absence of MC’s efforts, the residents are unable to maintain the parks.”

Sandeep Singh, another resident of the locality, said the parks should be maintained properly so that residents could keep themselves fit. With the wild growth of grass, residents fear the presence of reptiles like snakes in overgrown grass. The civic body should take care of the plants and green belt too.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “If residents are willing to pocket 50 per cent of the expenditure for the maintenance of the parks, the MC will pay its share.” The residents should constitute park development committees and take steps to maintain the parks.