Pathetic Parks: Poor infra & maintenance hallmarks of Subhash Park

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 23

Subash Park is perhaps one of the oldest parks in the walled city area as the Hall Bazaar area was developed by the Britishers in 1875 by shifting the jail outside. Currently, a sizeable area of the park has been occupied by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which has installed around 10 transformers in the only park of the congested residential area. The park is poorly maintained and gives a filthy look. Wild growth of grass and rodent holes in the park keep the residents away from the park. The tiles of the walking track have been broken and grass can be seen in patches.

In the absence of gardeners, there is no plantation or flowers or ornamental bush in the park. The swings in the park are lying broken. There is an open gym for doing exercises, but some residents use the podium to feed grain to pigeons. The availability of grains attracts rats and snakes in the park. Hardly any child uses the swings and people avoid entering the park. The cemented benches and other supply and charge for it,” said Rajiv Kumar, a resident.

Rupinderjit Singh Randhawa, Engineer-in-Chief, Border Range, PSPCL, said, “Owing to the high velocity winds and storm on June 14, a 220-kV tower at Khasa was damaged. Apart from this, two 66-kV towers were uprooted. We have been working regularly to repair the damage. Uninterrupted power supply to most of the areas has been restored. Power woes of the remaining areas would be addressed till tomorrow. There is no power cut at the airport as they are getting regular supply from the hotline.