Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 18

The parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh, opposite Gurdwara Shaheedan on the outer ring road of the walled city, are in a bad condition even after crores of rupees have been spent under a beautification project. Under the project, the government has constructed high boundary walls around these parks during the last one year but no workers have been appointed to cut the wildly growth of congress grass and cannabis plants in the parks.

Most of the residents of Kot Baba Deep Singh reside in small houses, which have no front or back yards. Hence, these parks occupy an important place in the social lives of residents, acting as playgrounds for children and gathering points for elderly persons.

There are a total of seven small parks in the area from the Sultanwind Gate to Gurdwara Saheedan Sahib. Two of these have been completely encroached by vendors and earthen pot sellers. The remaining five are not being maintained properly by the Municipal Corporation.

An area residents said four years ago, Dera Kar Sewa Buri Wale had planted saplings and flowers in the park. They were maintaining a few parks but there was no support from the civic body.

Currently, a wild growth of grass covers the parks. The benches installed by the area councillor are also covered in the wild overgrowth.

The visitors at the parks are forced to sit on the ground or pavements inside the park. Children can be seen playing cricket at the two parks near the Government Elementary School of Kot Baba Deep Singh. These parks are comparatively in a better condition.

Visitors worry about the breeding of snakes and other creatures in the wild overgrowth in the parks.

Jageer Singh, a resident, said: “We have never see any gardeners in these parks. Earlier, stray cattle used to enter these parks. After walls were constructed under the beautification project, the parks started looking good from the outside but the government does not spend a single penny to maintain the parks.”

Love, another resident of Kot Baba Deep Singh, said: “Two of the parks have been encroached by vendors. The MC should take their possession back and make arrangements to maintain them.”

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said: “The residents of the area should constitute a park maintenance committee for the upkeep of the parks. We will issue funds to the committee if residents also contribute half of the share. The parks can be maintained only with the participation of the public.”

