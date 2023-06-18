Pathetic parks: Slum dwellers take over parks in Transport Nagar

Tribune News Service

Charnajit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 17

Parks at Jai Inder Singh Transport Nagar, popularly known as Jahajgarh, have been invaded by slum dwellers and vendors. Mechanics have taken over the green belt, which is now strewn with worn-out tires.

The Tribune has learnt that the roads, water sewer arrangements, green belts and other government infrastructure, which were developed by the Amritsar Improvement Trust in 2001 for motor mechanics and transporters, are in decay.

A large swathe of Transport Nagar is beset with illegal encroachments. Residents often park their vehicles in the green belts now. A small park on the road heading towards the Guru Ravidas Marg has been swarmed by slum dwellers, who have set up shanties and mud houses. The place is littered with scrap materials of vehicles. The dwellers of these shanties have been staying here for years.

Local traders have set up vends in another park in the area to sell tea and tobacco products.

Kundan, a driver, said, “I don’t even know if there is some park in Transport Nagar at all. But I definitely feel that there should be some parks and green belts in the area where one can sit and unwind.”

Prabjot Singh, a who works at the local market, said, “There is a need to set up benches and to install lights at parks, too.”

Amritsar Improvement Trust chief Ashok Talwar said, “We are planning to revamp all the parks in the localities and the improvement trust has come up with schemes to that end.”