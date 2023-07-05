Pathetic Parks: Wires put on poles by private firms go unchecked in Joshi Colony in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, July 4

The illegal use of electricity poles and street light poles by private companies offering internet, telecom and cable television services has been going on unchecked in residential and commercial areas in Joshi Colony area near the Lawrence Road here.

Residents of the area complain that each and every pole meant for electricity transmission and street lights is being used illegally by private companies to tie their cables. They say that while tying their cables these private companies pay little attention to the safety of the people living nearby, the façade of the area and the inconvenience their cables cause to residents.

Satvir Mahajan, a resident, said, “Every pole has over a hundred cables tied to it. It is like a cobweb of cables. The local administration has so far failed to act against these private companies.” Mahajan said these cobwebs of cables were an eyesore. “But more importantly these lead to a loss of revenue for the local municipal corporation, which has always complained of shortage of funds for development works,” he added.

The residents say misuse of poles of PSPCL and street light poles of the municipal corporation must be immediately checked as the problem has been overlooked for long.

Sukhwinder Singh, another resident, said, “Private companies should be made to pay for use of the infrastructure set up by the municipal corporation and the power utility. The money thus generated can be used for development works. Besides, the MC must order these private companies to put their cables in ducts or underground wherever possible.” He added that overlooking the problem would only aggravate it.