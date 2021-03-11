Patriotic fervour marks I-Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

The 76th Independence Day function was organised at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday. Contingents of the Punjab Police, Home Guards, Police Band, NCC cadets and school students participated in it with patriotic fervour.

Schoolchildren perform giddha in Amritsar.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rori unfurled the national flag on the occasion and paid tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that nearly 80 per cent of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle were made by Punjabis.

Jasbir Jassi sings songs at the Wagah border.

Rori said some revolutionary steps were being taken by the government in the state. The government had zero tolerance towards corruption. People could report their complaints regarding corruption at the helpline number launched by the state government, he said.

BSF personnel perform during a ceremony to celebrate 75 years of Independence on Monday.

Later, a colourful cultural show was presented by school students. The chief guest also honoured families of freedom fighters, sportspersons, employees and students of various schools for their achievements in diverse fields.

Making moments: Jawans of the Border Security Force share sweets to celebrate 75 years of Independence at the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Senior officials of the civil administration and police department, including DC Harpreet Singh Sudan, ADGP Ram Singh, IG Mohnish Chawla, District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa and MLAs Jasbir Singh and Jeevan Jyot Kaur, were also present. Various private institutions and associations also organised events to celebrate the day. The Amritsar chapter of the Indian Medical Association also held an event in which members of the medical fraternity participated in large numbers. Association president Dr RS Sethi said as a token of service towards the nation and society, IMA members would spread awareness of dengue in different areas of the city.

Besides, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan organised an event in which over 700 yoga enthusiasts participated.

Meet Hayer unfurls the Tricolour in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer unfurled the national flag at a district level function in the district on Monday.

He took the salute from the contingents of the police, the Home Guards, NCC cadets, etc, and inspected the march past. Hayer highlighted different public welfare schemes of the state government. He said the government was committed to eliminating gangsters and drug traders.

He also praised the district for its contribution to produce international players. The families of the freedom fighters and personalities with their remarkable performance in different fields were honoured in the function. Besides, sewing machines were distributed among needy families. — OC

#punjab police