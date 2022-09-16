Patwari nabbed for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

The Vigilance Bureau on Thursday nabbed a Revenue Patwari, posted at Batala Sarki revenue halqa in Gurdaspur district, for accepting bribe of Rs 4,500.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Patwari Jaswant Singh was arrested on the complaint of Gurdeep Kaur of Mehta Chowk in Gurdaspur.

He said the complainant had approached the VB while alleging that Jaswant Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for mutation of land in her name after the demise of her husband.

After verifying her complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused patwari was caught red-handed with Rs 4,500 as a first instalment of bribe. He was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused at the Amritsar VB police and further investigation was in progress.