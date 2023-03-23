Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

A large number of aspirants for the posts of patwari in the district missed the opportunity to file their applications at the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) for the job as the Internet services remained suspended for three days. The last date for filling the online application forms was March 20.

However, the Internet services in the state were restored at noon on March 21. Manpreet Kaur Sandhu, an aspirant, said, “I was able to upload information and completed the first part of the registration process, but could not complete the second part which required uploading of documents and pictures.”

She said she did not have a Wi-Fi connection and visited an Internet cafe to fill the forms. “I tried hard for almost four hours till 5 pm but in vain,” she said. In view of the problem being faced by the aspirants, the PSSSB must have extended the date for filling the applications, she said.

Manjot Singh, another aspirant, said the government should have extended the last date. Now they had missed the opportunity due to a government decision. “These days government jobs are rarely advertised and it would be a great loss for the youth if they do not get a chance,” he said.

Many other aspirants too faced the same problem. Though the applicants were allowed to upload their registration forms from February 23 to March 20, it was obvious many would have thought that they still had enough time. However, as the Internet services were suspended on January 18 afternoon, they had to face the trouble.

The owner of an Internet cafe on the Batala road said, “Not many customers come to our shops these days as everyone has a mobile phone or even a computer at home. However, during the days of Internet suspension, many aspirants came to upload their forms.” A large number of aspirants could not fill their application forms on the last day as servers were busy, he added.