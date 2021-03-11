Patwaris strike work for three hours, submit memo to DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

Patwaris went on a three-hour strike in the district on Thursday. They were protesting against the government move to scrap 1,056 patwar halqas in the state. They also submitted a memorandum to the DC under the banner of the Revenue Patwar Union.

Kulwant Singh Dehriwal, president of the union, said they urged the government to decrease the probation period of the patwaris from three years to two years. He further said the training period of the employees should be considered as probation period.

They stated that with the present system, the employees had to work at a basic salary for a total of five years. They said in other departments, the employees’ probation period included training period but in case of patwaris, probation period starts after completing training of two years which was unjustified.

The union stated that with the scrapping of the patwar halqas, the workload on the remaining staff would increase and it would also reduce job prospects of the youth.

In Tarn Taran, patwaris of the Revenue Department under the banner of district unit of the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, organised a dharna in the District Administrative Complex here today. They were seeking fulfilment of their demands. The union also submitted a memorandum to the state government through the Deputy Commissioner.