Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

Only three days are left to pay property tax without penalty. After December 31, property owners will have to pay a 10 per cent penalty on the payment of tax.

The Property Tax Department of the Municipal Corporation has asked the residents to deposit the tax by the end of the month.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, officials of all five zones are making people aware of paying their property tax before January 1, 2023 to avoid penalty.

Daljit Singh, Nodal Officer of the Property Tax Department, said on the directions of MC Commissioner, SMSes are also being sent to residents on their mobile phones informing them about paying property tax by December 31 to avoid penalty. To facilitate the residents, MC offices were open on public holiday too.

Daljit stated that orders had been issued to keep Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs), established at head office Ranjit Avenue, zonal offices at Bhagatanwala, Chheharta, Lahori Gate and Company Bagh, open on December 31 for the convenience of property taxpayers. Residents can pay property tax for year 2022-23 before December 31 online too, said Singh.

SMSes being sent to residents

Daljit Singh, Nodal Officer of the Property Tax Department, said on the directions of the MC Commissioner, SMSes are also being sent to residents on their mobile phones informing them about paying property tax by December 31 to avoid penalty.

CFCs to remain open on Dec 31

Orders have been issued to keep Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs), established at head office Ranjit Avenue, zonal offices at Bhagatanwala, Chheharta, Lahori Gate and Company Bagh, open on December 31 for the convenience of property taxpayers.