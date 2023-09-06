PCCTU protests, wants 7th pay commission report implemented

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Teachers’ Day was observed as Black Day by the district units of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) today across all non-government aided colleges of Punjab. The symbolic observance was driven by several pressing concerns that have remained unaddressed, as teachers said that their future and subsequently the future of higher education in the state was in danger.

PCCTU members expressed their dismay over the continued delay in implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. “Despite an announcement made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Teachers’ Day last year, the promised pay revisions and benefits have yet to be realised, leaving teachers in a state of financial uncertainty and disillusionment,” said Dr Gurdas Sekhon, district unit head, PCCTU.

A two period dharna-cum-protest was held at DAV College, Amritsar, as well as across all major colleges in the city. Sekhon, who is also the general secretary, PCCTU, Punjab, said, “The announced 7th Pay Commission by the Chief Minister Punjab has still not been implemented in any aided college of Punjab. Similarly, the government has not released the pending grant of teachers, which was withheld by the department due to the lowering of retirement age from 60 to 58 years. Most of the teachers retired during this phase but without the salary of their last months in job, which is an insult. Further, the Department of Higher Education is running away from its moral duty regarding the disbursement of grants to the teachers because some college managements have received the grants for the last quarter but not paid salaries to the teachers because nobody is holding them accountable,” he said.

The PCCTU also emphasised the need for stringent oversight of salary grants received from the Department of Public Instructions (DPI). “It is imperative that these funds are allocated transparently, ensuring they are directed towards supporting teachers’ salaries only. A comprehensive audit and monitoring mechanism must be established to prevent any misappropriation of these vital funds by the college managements,” said Dr BB Yadav, Head, GNDU Teachers’ Union.

The PCCTU called for the inclusion of all faculty members, including the teachers appointed against 1925 posts and those engaged in self-financed courses should be brought under 95 per cent grant-in-aid scheme.