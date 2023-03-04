PCCTU welcomes retirement age notification

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

After being in conflict with the state government for over two months on the issue of lowering the retirement age of teachers in private and unaided colleges and universities, members of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teacher’s Union (PCCTU) seemed a happy lot.

As the Department of Higher Education issued a notification, reversing the order and bringing back the retirement age to 60, the district unit of the PCCTU celebrated and welcomed the decision.