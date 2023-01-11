PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

On the call of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers’ Association, all PCS officials in the district too went on a mass casual leave for five days here today.

The PCS officials have been protesting against the arrest of a Ludhiana RTA by the state Vigilance Bureau. The clerical staff of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and tehsils also joined the officials for their own pending demands.

The working of the district administration offices and the revenue department was affected due to the mass leave of senior officials and staff. The officials stated that the mass leave would continue for five days.

Offices of PCS officials wear a deserted look in Amritsar.

Working at all six tehsils — Amritsar-I, Amritsar-II, Ramdas, Tarsikka, Beas and Attari — in the district was affected. Intqal (mutation), fard, taking loan limits on properties, zamanat, girdawri, registries, marriage registration, rural residence, SC and BC certificates and other documents were not issued to the applicants. Several works have been made online but those which require manual assistance were severely affected.

DC office staff union leader Paras Dhawan said: “We are with the PCS officials in this statewide mass casual leave. We have different issues and demands pending with the government. We are against the attitude of government.”

Dhawan claimed that the general public was facing inconvenience due to mass leave of the officials but if the government accepts their demands, they will immediately resume work.”

Sahil Kumar, another employee at the DC office, said they were also on mass leave from January 9 to 13. It is against the attitude of the state government towards the officers and employees.

Work affected in Tarn Taran district too

Tarn Taran: Work in government offices of Deputy Commissioner, Sub Divisional Magistrate, District Revenue Officer, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildars remained paralysed on Tuesday following the officers’ decision to support the strike of Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers who have proceeded on mass casual leave for five days starting Monday.

The call had been given by the Punjab PCS Officers’ Association in protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of a colleague in Ludhiana by the state Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case.

The Patti SDM was holding the additional charge of Bhikhiwind SDM. The DRO, Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars too in solidarity with the agitating PCS officers have gone on mass casual leave. Leaders of the DC office employees’ union, Patwaris and that of other revenue offices too have warned the state government to join the agitation in case the matter is not resolved soon.

The office of the DC, SDM and revenue officer wore deserted look.