Pehalwan dies of cardiac arrest

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Jatinder Singh (32) (in pic), known as Gola Pehalwan of Manochahal Kalan village here, passed away due to cardiac attack in California (the US) on Sunday night. He was a good wrestler. An information to this effect was passed to Gurlal Singh, a relative of the victim living in Manochahal Kalan, on Monday by his relative Jarman Singh living in California. Gurlal said Jatinder Singh, who was recruited under the sports quota, migrated to the US seven years ago after resigning from the Punjab Police. His father died three years ago and he was yet unmarried. He leaves behind his mother and elder brother, who live in the village. The family has appealed to the state government and the Centre to arrange repatriation of the mortal remains to his village. OC

55-yr-old killed in road accident

Tarn Taran: A 55-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Chabal on the Khemkaran-Amritsar highway here on Sunday. The victim has not been identified and the body kept in the mortuary of the local Civil Hospital. Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh said here on Monday that the victim was coming from the Chabal side when a speeding three-wheeler hit him from the rear. He received a head injury and was killed on the spot. The driver of the three-wheeler fled the spot, said the police officer. The clean-shaven victim seemed to be in his mid-fifties. The police officer said a case under Section 304-A of the IPC had been registered in this regard. OC

Progress of health schemes reviewed

Amritsar: District Health Department authorities organised a meeting to review the progress of various ongoing health schemes on Monday. Presiding over the meeting, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh asked the health officials to ensure availability of best health services for the patients at government hospitals. Various schemes of the department for mother and child care, delivery services Janani Shishu Surakhsa Yojna, family planning, malaria and dengue control, non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis control programme, leprosy control programme and others were discussed during the meeting. Dr Charanjit said a number of health schemes were being run by the Centre and state government for the welfare of public. He said apart from imparting benefit of these schemes to the beneficiaries, the department is also creating awareness about them so that maximum number of people can avail the benefit.

Bank staff strike enters 6th day

Tarn Taran: The strike by Tarn Taran Central Cooperative Bank employees entered the sixth day here on Monday. Employees of the bank staged a dharna in front of the bank. The strike has affected operations of the bank. — OC