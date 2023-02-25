Pending projects high on my priority, says Rajinder Singh Usman

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 24

To complete pending projects and construct a big business complex in the holy city Tarn Taran is my dream, said Rajinder Singh Usman, who just assumed charge of the Chairman, Improvement Trust, Tarn Taran three days back.

Speaking to this correspondent here on Friday, Usman said as all due formalities have been cleared, the required work would start at the Old Bus Stand soon. He said the said plot of land measuring 7 kanal and 6 marla is situated in the heart of the town. He said the map of the complex has already been approved by the Department of Local Government, Punjab, and there was a proposal to construct 17 showrooms, 14 booths and a restaurant here. He said the land for this would be sold in an open auction.

According to the new Chairman of Tarn Tran Improvement Trust, the site has been encroached upon by the police department. There was a Motor Transport (MT) branch of the police at the site where countless vehicles were stored (mall mukadma). The MT branch offices too were working from the Trust site. He said letters were written to the district police officials to vacate the land and he had started taking a personal interest in it. Work to provide facilities like sewerage, water supply and electricity besides other civic amenities is to start soon.

Usman expressed his gratitude to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others concerned who honoured him with the prestigious post of the Trust Chairman. He said there were some other sites in Tarn Taran city which the Trust is to take over and correspondence in this regard has been initiated.

He assured that he would do his best to ensure the development of Tarn Taran, the holy city founded by Fifth Sikh Guru Sri Arjun Dev Ji.