Pensioners protest outside minister's residence over pending demands

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

Members of the Punjab Mulazam and Pensioners Sanjha Front today staged a protest outside the residence of Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. Pensioners and ASHA workers were among those who took part in the demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, union leader Germanjit Singh accused the Bhagwant Mann-led state government of having an indifferent attitude towards the demands of contractual workers and pensioners.

The union leaders noted that they had met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in that regard thrice but the discussions remained inconclusive.

The agitators recalled that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had vowed to double the minimum wages of workers, regularise all contractual employees, restore the Old Pension Scheme and make the Sixth Pay Commission more pro-employee ahead of the Assembly elections, but it never made good on those promises.

