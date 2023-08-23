Pensioners to stage protest in front of ministers’ houses

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

The state body of the Punjab pensioners and employees has decided to hold demonstrations in front of a state minister’s house. The agitated employees and pensioners have decided to hold mass demonstrations in front of Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s house on September 10.

The office-bearers of the association said on September 17, a state-level demonstration would be held in front of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s residence in Sangrur. On September 24, a demonstration is scheduled to be held simultaneously in Jalandhar and Malout in front of Punjab ministers Balkar Singh and Baljit Kaur’s houses, respectively.

Both are angry over non-fulfilment of the promises made by Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Maan, Harbhajan Singh, Harpal Singh Cheema and others in the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections held last year. The promises made by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to the elected leaders of the state employees and pensioners union have not been fulfilled as yet.

District president Madan Gopal, general secretary Madan Lal Mannan, Gursharan Jit Singh, Kartar Singh MA, Vasdev Sharma, Sukhdev Raj Kalia and others said till date, the promised 2.59 factor had not been approved to revise the pensions. The old pension scheme had not been implemented and 37 withdrawal allowances, including rural area allowance, border area allowance, travelling allowance, had not been restored. The Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme had not been restored, pending 8 per cent DA had not been released and cashless medical scheme had not been restored.

In these days of rising inflation, non-acceptance of their demands has infuriated them and forced them to hold demonstrations in front of Cabinet ministers’ houses.

A state-level agitation has been planned to be held in Chandigarh on October 14 this year.

