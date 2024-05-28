People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Amritsar, May 27
“It has been two and a half years since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Punjab but development work has come to a complete standstill. The party that talked about making Rangla Punjab has instead turned the state into Kangla Punjab. People are returning to the Congress party in grief, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann talks about 13-0 score in Lok Sabha elections. I want to tell them that on June 4, it will be 0-13 for AAP, not 13-0. Congress party candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency Gurjeet Singh Aujla said this today during rallies held in village Khayala and Balzai Wind of Rajasansi. Local MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria and Dilraj Sarkaria were also with him.
Aujla said that people have become disillusioned with the party that came to power in the name of change and are now in a mood to teach them a lesson. He said that the only ray of light for the people suffering under AAP is to bring a Congress government to powerthe Centre. He further said that the BJP government at the Centre enacted anti-farmer laws, and after a long struggle, PM Modi had to finally withdraw the three black laws.
On the occasion, MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria also appealed to the people to support the Congress and cast votes in its favour. Gurjeet Singh Aujla conducted a door-to-door campaign in the markets near Majith Mandi, Amritsar. He claimed that there was good response from the people. The campaign was conducted under the leadership of former Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni.
