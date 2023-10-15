People disillusioned with Mann govt: Congress

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 14

District-level leaders and workers of the Congress gathered at Sutlej Palace in Harike here on Saturday. They made a scathing attack on the AAP-led state government for its alleged failure to fulfill promises made to the people at the time of the Assembly elections.

Harminder Singh Gill, district president, District Congress Committee, presided over the gathering and Raminder Singh Bularia, state vice-president, was the chief guest on the occasion. Raminder Singh Bularia in his address called upon the party workers to be ready for the coming Lok Sabha election next year as the ruling AAP government had discouraged people by its alleged anti-people policies.

Harminder Singh Gill said intoxicants like heroin were being sold openly by peddlers and they had no fear of the law as well as the administration. He said if the government was unable to put a check on drugs, it should resign. Others who spoke on the occasion were Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Maninderpal Singh Plasaur and Jagtar Singh Buraj.

The leaders condemned the state government for not releasing compensation to the flood-affected farmers and other people who faced losses due to the floods. They demanded to start work on the projects approved by the previous government like Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Law University at Kairon village (Patti) and take steps to complete the Patti-Ferozpur rail link project soon.

#Congress #Tarn Taran