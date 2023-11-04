People returning home from work becoming late night targets of snatchers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

Some unknown persons injured and robbed a person identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of a Dashmesh Nagar locality, near Jora Phatak, here last midnight when he was returning home from work.

He works at a shop near the Golden Temple area and usually returns home late in the night. The unknown miscreants snatched a mobile phone and Rs 2,000 from Rajesh. He suffered sharp weapon injuries on his arms and legs.

“I was going home on a cycle. When I reached an underpass near Jora Phatak, the suspects stopped me. Before asking anything, they attacked me with a sharp weapon. I received injuries on arms and legs. They snatched my mobile phone and cash before fleeing,” said Rajesh.

Localities near Chali Khuh and Jora Phatak have become a hunting ground for snatchers. The area remains secluded during evening hours thereby giving ample opportunities to miscreants to rob people. —Pawan Kumar, City resident

A complaint had been lodged with the Mohkampura police station in this connection and a probe was on.

His is not the only case. A week ago another resident from the area identified as Rinku met the same fate. He was returning home after duty at a factory when he was injured and robbed by armed persons. He is yet to fully recover from his injuries. The residents of the localities near Chali Khuh and the Jora Phatak area are critical about the Police Department as such incidents have become an order of the day. They alleged that unscrupulous elements were targeting people returning home after their work during late evenings.

“Localities near Chali Khuh and Jora Phatak have become a hunting ground for snatchers. The area remains secluded during the evening hours thereby giving ample opportunities to miscreants to rob people. One of the reasons is rampant drug abuse. One can see youths consuming drugs in the area,” said Pawan Kumar.

Many cases go unreported as people refrain from approaching the police. The police also discouraged a victim from filing a complaint if only mobile phone was snatched from him/her.

Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said appropriate action was taken whenever such incident was reported. Many snatchers were arrested and put behind bars, he said.

