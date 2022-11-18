 People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza : The Tribune India

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Farmers block the Kathunangal toll plaza during a protest in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

The farmers blocking the Bhandari Bridge shifted the protest venue to Kathunangal toll plaza late Wednesday night as the protest caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters and resulted in huge resentment among residents.

Long traffic jams were witnessed due to the blockade on the bridge till late in the night on Wednesday. Commuters were stuck in traffic jams for hours. With the resentment among people increasing, the union agreed to shift the protest outside the city.

Farmers block the Kathunangal toll plaza during a protest in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo

Even many farmer organisations expressed the view that such unplanned actions by a few unions were resulting in erosion of the support base of the agrarian community. “Presently, the problem with the farmer unions is that there are nearly 40 unions. Every union, in its race for one-upmanship, is announcing programmes in its individual capacity and is causing inconvenience to people,” said a farmer leader.

While residents faced trouble due to protest on Bhandari Bridge on Thursday, many of them travelling on Amritsar-Pathankot road were a little relieved as they did not have to pay toll charges. The farmers protesting on the Kathunangal toll plaza forced the employees to let the vehicles cross without paying the toll.

The protest is being held under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur over the issue of compensation for loss of cotton and other crops, action against local SDM for anomalies in compensation for land acquired for Jammu-Katra highway, compensation for selling moong crop below MSP, compensation for cows which died due to the lumpy skin disease and many other demands.

The farmer leaders stated that the government had accepted all demands put forward by the union on October 6 and promised to issue a notification within a week.

Long traffic jams witnessed

  • Long traffic jams were witnessed due to the blockade on the bridge till late in the night on Wednesday. Commuters were stuck in traffic jams for hours. With the resentment among people increasing, the union agreed to shift the protest outside the city
  • Even many farmer organisations said that such unplanned actions by a few unions were resulting in erosion of support base of the agrarian community
  • While residents faced trouble due to protest on the Bhandari Bridge on Thursday, many of them travelling on Amritsar-Pathankot road were a little relieved as they did not have to pay toll charges

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

3
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

4
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

5
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

6
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

7
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

8
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

9
Business

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

10
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Review release of Rajiv case convicts: Government to SC

Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court

Congress calls it belated wisdom

Cop27 draft omits India’s proposal on fossil fuels

COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels

Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels

UK in recession, Hunt raises taxes

UK in recession, Jeremy Hunt raises taxes

US trekker’s death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...

2 shooters among 3 held for dera follower’s killing

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Six accused now in police custody


Cities

View All

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Amritsar: Cop among 2 held for taking Rs 10K bribe

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told