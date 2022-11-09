Permanent firecracker market in Amritsar a distant dream

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

Firecracker dealers, who have licences for storing and manufacturing some selected items, decided to meet the district administration to table their demand for a retail firecracker market in the holy city.

There are 36 persons who own licences issued under the Explosives Act or the Union Government issued them licences under the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Act for their storage. Of these, 32 can store and possess firecrackers not more than 1,500-kg capacity and three are allowed to manufacture only phuljhadi (sparkle) and anar (flower pot) and store less than two lakh kg of crackers. Before the onset of festive season, they say they have to struggle to find space to sell the material. So they look for a permanent retail market.

Earlier, a firecracker market in the Jahajgarh area was found to be violating the Explosives Act norms as a filling station was situated in its vicinity. So it was declared unfit for a firecracker market as there was no sufficient open space between the two shops in the area.

Harish Dhawan, president of the Amritsar Fireworks Association, said as per the norms, there should be certain vacant space in each shop, underground water reservoir and fire-fighting arrangements and adequate parking space. He claimed that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the district administration of the holy city to envisage a plan to establish a permanent market for firecrackers. The Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) had offered to set up a permanent firecracker market under its New Amritsar Scheme as per the norms of the Explosive Act. However, firecracker traders spurned the offer. He said earlier, reluctance of traders to buy costly land also derailed the ambitious project.

Every year, before the onset of festive season, the district authorities remain on tenterhooks to provide space to set up temporary stalls to sell crackers.