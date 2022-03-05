Amritsar: An adventure and learning programme in the form of Personality Development Camp was organised by Spring Dale Senior School at Pul Moran where students of Grade VI-VIII were taken to the historical site to have an insight of the state’s history. Not only were the students educated about the history of the site, but they were also made to perform many adventurous tasks among the greens. A brief yoga session initiated the camp followed by values being delivered to the students regarding the idea behind the camp. Students particularly participated in trekking, obstacles, ground activities along with a study visit to the war memorial and the wetland. Relay race, tug-of-war, and dog and the bone followed by seven obstacles were part of PDC. The students carried placards displaying notes regarding conservation of environment while spreading the message of maintaining healthy environment to the nearby villagers. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma guided the students about the history of Pul Moran.

Awareness about organic market

Amritsar Group of Colleges has taken the initiative of creating awareness about the harmful products promoting the use of organic products in the society by entering into the next stage of organic market at their venture- AGC Agro Farm. This market will allow the farmers (using the organic techniques to grow several crops) to sell their products to the maximum customers. The main attractions of the market would be organic vegetables, pulses, flour, black rice, basmati rice, etc. The college organised organic market on a weekly basis before as well. With the organic market initiative, a UV-Light Food Sterilization Equipment was introduced by the Department of Electrical Engineering in which the fruits and vegetables are sterilised with the UV rays technique to keep them fresh. Dr. V.K. Banga, Principal AGC encouraged the students to participate in the new technique learning.

TT & Weightlifting Competitions

Global Group of Institutes held ‘Global Table Tennis League – Season 2022’ on a knockout basis and Annual Weightlifting Competition at its campus in which students from different departments participated and vied for honours in their respective events. In the TT leagues matches held in the campus the teams from different departments participated and B.Tech. CSE team bagged the first position. In the Weightlifting competition held in the Institute Gymnasium more than 100 students participated in the Bench Press and Half Squat events. In Half Squat event, Keemti Lal and Nikhil of Pharmacy department lifted 190 kgs each and Keemati Lal won the competition by repeating the feat 11 times compare to five times by Nikhil. In Bench Press event, first position was bagged by Keemati Lal of Pharmacy department with a lift of 130 kgs, Keshav Lal of BTTM deptt. lifted 125 kg to come second and third position was bagged by Lovejeet Singh of BHMCT deptt. who lifted 120kg.

GNDU declares results

GNDU has declared results of odd semester examinations that were held for various courses. The results declared for session December 2021 include odd semesters of multiple specialised courses of Bachelors of Vocation and Masters of Geography Semester – I, M.A.Business Economics & I.T. sem-I, M.A.Business Economics & I.T. Sem-III, Master of Vocation (Theatre & Television Production), Sem – I, Master of Vocation (E-Commerce), Sem-I. Prof Manoj Kumar, Controller Examination, GNDU said that he results are available on University website.

Students given first dose of Covid

Tarn Taran: As many as 80 students above the age of 15 years , of local Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, were given first dose against Covid-19 at a camp organised in the school by a team from the local Civil Hospital. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the school said Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh from the management advised the students to abide by the three norms of social distancing, wearing of masks and washing hands repeatedly. TNS/OC