PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 19

As part of the nationwide campaign against the use of spiked bits for controlling horses at ceremonies, the People for the Ethical Treatment to Animals (PETA) and the city police today displayed the instruments seized during raids across different parts of the city.

The thorn (spiked) bits are devices fitted in the mouth of a horse used at a ceremony, such as a wedding, explained Natasha, an advocacy officer of the association, as she called upon the public to use some other means during such functions or to completely avoid the use of horses at such ceremonies.

She noted that the use of such instruments is prohibited under Rule 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965. She stressed that the use of this device causes extreme pain and injury to the horse.

The organisation and the Police Department have held similar drives in Maharashtra and Delhi also.

“Though these devices are prohibited under the law, but these are still being used. The manufacturing and sale of such devices should be stopped,” stated the organisation.