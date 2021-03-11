Petrol station owner gets extortion call

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 19

A petrol station and restaurant owner, Hardeep Singh, a resident of the Ranjit Avenue area, got an extortion call from unidentified persons here on Thursday.

The unidentified callers demanded Rs 20 lakh from him and threatened to kill him in case he failed to give the amount. The police have registered a case under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC against unidentified persons and started a probe in this regard.

The complainant alleged that he got call from a private number at around 10 am yesterday. The person on the call was speaking in Punjabi.

Hardeep Singh said as he was busy he disconnected the call. He said around 6.15 pm, he again got a call from a private number. He said as he picked the phone, the unidentified caller speaking in Punjabi started threatening him and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him.

Jaspal Singh, SHO of the Ranjit Avenue police station, said investigations were on to identify and nab the suspects. Few days ago, a petrol station owner was shot by armed assailants in the Holy City locality here.