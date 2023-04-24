Petty thefts pain in the neck of residents living on city outskirts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

Petty thefts involving common household items such as LPG cylinders, utensils, cycles or any other metal items have become a nuisance for the residents living on the outskirts of the city. The thefts presumably are being committed by drug addicts who need money for drugs. The incidents have become a major headache for the people living on the outskirt areas.

"Two months ago, a bicycle was stolen from our area and a few days later, an LPG cylinder was also stolen," said Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Veer Enclave on the bypass road. For safety reasons, people often store their LGP cylinders in concrete pits outside their kitchens. However, this has only made it easier for thieves to steal them.

"It is not difficult for thieves to scale the outer wall of a house and steal a cylinder while the residents are asleep," added Gurpreet.

Jatinder Preet Singh, a resident of New Amritsar, narrated another incident, "People have installed small iron gates attached to the steel grills, which protect the green belts of their houses. Recently, the iron gate of our neighbours was stolen. When the CCTV footage was checked, a person was seen stealing the gate by opening its bolts."

The residents have reported an endless list of stolen items, including those from under-construction houses in these areas. "People do not report such incidents to the police as they know that nothing is going to happen. The drug addiction problem is a serious issue and the government must make efforts to put an end to it," said Sukhbir Kaur, a local resident.