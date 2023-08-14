Pharma company manager held for supplying banned intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

The local police have arrested the manager of a pharmaceutical firm in Katra Sher Singh area for allegedly supplying banned drugs on fake bills. He was identified as Rajesh Kumar Khanna. The police have recovered several fake bills from his possession and further investigations were underway.

Confirming the development, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said more heads might roll during further course of interrogation. He said the police got several inputs and incriminating documents from his possession hinting that he was involved in the illegal practice for the past few years.

The incident came to light when Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh got information about a pharmaceutical firm employee, identified as Kirpal Singh, was involved in the illegal drug trade and the police had recovered around 1,500 intoxicating tablets from his possession in May this year. During his interrogation, it was found that he was getting the supply from Khanna. When the police scrutinised the record of his firm during a two-month-long probe, the police got ample evidence against him. It was found that he had supplied the drugs on fake bills to traders in the border districts of Tarn Taran, Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. The police were ascertaining how much intoxicants were supplied by him in an illegal manner.

According to sources, the police were ascertaining his links with a prominent pharma company in the holy city.

Police got inputs

