Pharma students show innovations at Global Group of Institutes exhibition

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

Department of Pharmacy at the Global Group of Institutes organised a ‘Facsimile Exhibition’, in which students showcased their innovations by implementing various scientific theories/ methods through various projects/ models and demonstrated their understanding of different scientific concepts/theories. A total of 10 teams from the Department of Pharmacy and Operation Theatre Technology participated under the guidance of the faculty, who mentored the young, budding scientists to prepare and display different models. The students also made presentations to help everyone understand the concept of their working models.

Dr Sanjeev Saini (Dean Academic) commenced the proceedings by exhorting the students to put in their best in whatever they undertake during their studies. Various teams presented their innovative models like global hospital, Red Cross operation theatre, urinary system, male reproductive system, respiratory system, etc. The judges panel headed by the vice chairman, Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, inspected and observed the presentation of models based on their creativity and themes and declared the winners. Team Department of OTT 2nd semester was winners of the first position, second position went to team from Department of B.Pharmacy, second semester. Another team from Department of B.Pharmacy 2nd semester was third winner.

The winners of the event were awarded certificates by the vice-chairman Akashdeep Singh Chandi along with campus director MS Saini. He said such initiatives go a long way in promoting hands on learning in science and enhancing the knowledge of the students and also make learning an interesting experience. Such initiatives are required to promote greater participation of the students in subject-related activities as it help them in learning science as well as adding to their knowledge, he further added.