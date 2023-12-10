PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, December 9

In a first, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) honoured women entrepreneurs who began their entrepreneurship journey as exhibitors in PITEX.

In a special ceremony, IRS Officer Dr Gagan Kundra Thori, wife of Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori; Dr Tarundeep Kaur IRS and Dr Kanchan Garg IRS honoured women entrepreneurs by arriving as the chief guest.

Regional director of the PHDCCI Bharti Sood said the number of women exhibiting their products at PITEX was constantly increasing. “PITEX started with focus on increasing inter-country trade but over the years, we have expanded our scope and aligning our vision with the vision of the Central Government by women empowerment through financial independence and skill development.

She said the products of women entrepreneurs had got a new identity through this event.

Tina Aggarwal, convener, She Forum Amritsar, said that it’s a bid to invite home-prenuers, who have skills, but do not know how to build upon them. “It is aimed at self-reliance, education about structured work environment and 360 degree development of women as entrepreneurs. We have 50 and more members and we hope to continue pushing women towards conducive business environment.”

The winner circle

Among the 10 women entrepreneurs who were honoured was Raj Kumari Kumawat from Jaipur, who started a brand of traditional jaggery delicacy — gajjak. Her self-help group, Shri Shyam Tippati Udyog, which employs around 40 women, makes around 10 varieties of gajjaks. “We started six years back and we exhibited through state exhibitions and emporiums. Eventually, we came to PITEX and since then, we have had a good response for our products,” shared Rajkumari, who founded the self-help group as a means of financial independence.

Another success story of self-reliance is from Gurdaspur, where Harjinder Kaur, 50, began with her small handicrafts, woollen and Phulkari business, employing women from her village. “In our village, Killa Nathu Singh, Kalanaur, which is close to the International Border, not many women are educated or are earning. I was the only educated woman in my village and I began with Udaan, by borrowing Rs 10,000 six years back. My first exhibition was at PITEX, Amritsar, and since then I have been visiting here and getting a good response,” shared Harjinder. Similarly, home preneur Shruti Goyal from Jagraon too nurtured businesswoman in her through PITEX organic arcade, bringing her now famous homemade, preservative free jams, pickles, pinnis and food products. Her star product is the rose petal-jam that she makes only three to four months in a year.

Another awardee is mother-daughter duo Azra and Shimona, based in Thailand, who have been exhibiting at PITEX for the last five years. Their apparels both, Indian and fusion, have already created a market in Amritsar and Middle East. “It’s commendable that the focus is now being shifted to backing women-run business. In Thailand and China, 50% of work force is women and this needs to be applauded,” said Azra.

Ishani Batra, a florist entrepreneur, Ripti Tuteja, who runs an electric blanket business, Silkiana Malhotra, director of Quality Garden Center, Shweta Kapoor, a painting seller, were among others who were felicitated.