PHDCCI’s women forum holds session on investment strategies

Amritsar, June 30

An interactive session on ‘financial investments for a secure future’ was organised by the PHDCCI SHE Forum (Amritsar Zone) in Amritsar yesterday. During the session, financial experts created awareness about various financial instruments and investment options available in the market with high returns that grow wealth while minimising risk.

Convener of PHDCCI SHE Forum (Amritsar Zone) Tina Aggarwal welcomed the delegates and speakers. She emphasised the importance of financial literacy and proactive investment strategies in today’s dynamic economic environment.

Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director, Master Portfolio Services Ltd, talked about portfolio approach to invest for stress-free wealth creation in these changing times. He elaborated the need for financial planning, its phases, the process of goal-oriented financial planning starting with financial diagnosis, goal setting, instrument selection and periodic review of portfolio. He emphasised the importance of diversifying investments and adopting a long-term perspective to mitigate risks and achieve financial goals. He highlighted the significance of staying informed about market trends and adjusting investment strategies accordingly.

Pranav Gupta, Cluster Head (Punjab, Haryana, HP and J&K), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, delivered a comprehensive and enlightening presentation on wealth creation through mutual funds and alternate products. He delved into the advantages of mutual funds as a versatile investment vehicle and explored alternative investment products that can enhance portfolio performance. He stressed the importance of professional guidance in navigating the complexities of the financial markets.

CA Jaideep Singh, convener, Amritsar Zone, PHDCCI, shared his experience of investing with the participants. He urged them to adopt disciplined and informed investment practices. He shared insights from his extensive experience, highlighting the need for patience and diligence in the pursuit of financial stability.

The session was moderated by Mina Singh, co-convener, PHDCCI SHE Forum, Amritsar Zone. During a lively and engaging discussion, she encouraged participants to share their perspectives and queries. She said the forum envisions to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary for making sound financial decisions.

The session witnessed an insightful discussion pertaining to the upside of investing in stocks, mutual funds, benefits of quant funds and queries were answered on where to invest money. The event concluded with an engaging question and answer session, wherein attendees had the opportunity to seek personalised advice from experts.

