PHDCCI's women forum to train female entrepreneurs in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

Taking a new initiative, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which acts as a bridge between industrialists and the government across the country, launched PHDCCI ‘SHE’ forum with the aim of creating a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs in Punjab. This forum was formally inaugurated under the leadership of the chamber’s resident director, Bharti Sood, during a programme organised in collaboration with Punjab Agro and Startup Punjab, Amritsar.

Prominent women entrepreneurs from Punjab interacted and highlighted the significance of having a separate dedicated business platform to support women in business. Co-chair of Women, Child Development and Entrepreneur Committee, PHDCCI, Blossom Kochhar, who was the chief guest, said that the women of Punjab need a platform where not only their problems related to self-reliance, or ease of doing business are resolved, but they also get training for skill required to become successful entrepreneurs. “Despite the progressive development in terms of acceptance and support to women in business, the scope of women is limited. Mostly, when one decides to take the initial steps towards setting up one’s own business, women, who do not have formal training or education in market strategies for entrepreneurial skills, must be provided a platform to prepare themselves before they embark on their entrepreneurial journey,” she said.

In the presidential address, PHDCCI resident director Bharti Sood said that PHDCCI ‘SHE’ stands for Strong, Holistic & Energetic Women’s Forum, that’s the definition of a woman.

She said that through this forum, women self-help groups running in all the districts of Punjab would be provided a platform to display their products, while successful women entrepreneurs involved in this forum would further prepare new women entrepreneurs. Sood said that PHDCCI ‘SHE” will provide a platform for training by the chamber only by staying within their ambit. “Through the ‘SHE’ forum, women will be given information about preparing new products, marketing and branding the products, even digital marketing techniques. This time efforts are being made to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs in PITEX as compared to earlier years,” she said.

Apart from two biggest brand names in beauty and wellness industry that Punjab has given to the country with Blossom Kochhar and Dr Vibha Bawa, founder, Ojas Fitness Clinic & Educational Centre, Mandeep Kaur Tangra, founder, CEO, Simba Quartz and Himachal’s Assistant Commissioner Sales Tax & Excise Poonam Thakur, were also invited to speak.