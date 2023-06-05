Philanthropist’s profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Legislative Assembly, attended the 119th birth anniversary celebrations of Pingalwara founder Bhagat Puran Singh here today.

Sandhwan said a brief biography of the philanthropist should be included in Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) books. The Assembly Speaker said Bhagat Puran Singh was a deserving candidate for the Nobel Prize.

He said Bhagat deserved the Nobel for his unparalleled service to humanity and he would urge the Central Government to take an initiative in this regard. He added that it was everyone’s duty to carry forward his legacy.

Sandhwan said the birth anniversary of poet-philosopher Kabir was also being celebrated today. Kabir had shown the path of truth to the people during his time, he added.

The AAP leader said Bhagat had devoted his entire life to the service of his people. “I will write a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann to include the biography of Bhagat ji in the PSEB syllabus,” Sandhwan said. He added that Bhagat was a sensitive writer, environmentalist and philanthropist who decided to devote his life to humanity at a young age and served the sick, destitute and disabled until the very end.

He suggested the installation of a statue of Bhagat in the holy city and asked the Pingalwara Society to identify a site for it. ‘Kisan Jan Andolan’, a book published by the All-India Pingalwara Charitable Society, was released by Sandhwan on the occasion.