Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Phulkari - Women of Amritsar, a city-based women’s organisation, will be hosting a two-day Phulkari Bazaar ’22, exhibiting home-grown lifestyle and consumer brands from across the country. The specific feature for the Bazaar, though, shared Phulkari president Tina Aggarwal, is that most of these homegrown brands are being run or managed by women entrepreneurs.

“As part of our core ideology, we have always supported women to be self-reliant, from every social strata. This will be our second edition of this annual festival where we will be giving a platform to local talent, local entrepreneurs, homepreneurs and youth. It’s not just a shopping bazaar, but we will also be hosting live music, dance and performing arts along with workshops for visitors,” informed Tina.

The event will be featuring many homemakers, who turned into entrepreneurs either during pandemic or otherwise, to give a push towards self-reliance. “There will be many first time homepreneurs, who have managed to come out of the confines of their home and are trying to build a brand with their respective skills. We have bakers, artists, couturiers, women who managed to turn their passion into their profession,” said Tina.

Over 45+ brands will be participating in the Phulkari Bazaar, to be held on November 4 and 5 at MK Gardens. Tina said the first Phulkari Bazaar was organised to mark Women’s Day on March 8, 2019. “Always centring around a cause, it was our voice against body shaming and for inclusiveness for all in society. Then, after the lockdown happened, and the difficult Covid times, an online MSME thrive drive was powered to support over 70+ small, homegrown enterprises that participated in the drive held between May 18 and 24 in 2020. Now, we are returning offline and this bazaar is open for all,” said Tina.