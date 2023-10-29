Phulkari Bazar pushes for homegrown, local brands

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Phulkari-Women of Amritsar hosted the 3rd edition of Phulkari Bazaar at MK Gardens. Batting for local businesses, especially led by women entrepreneurs, Phulkari Bazar was inaugurated by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (former IPS officer), MLA, Amritsar North here on Saturday.

There were more than 60 stalls with brands from across the length and breadth of the country. The exhibition featured mostly home grown indie brands in lifestyle, fashion and food, with focus on promoting small businesses that are based on principles of sustainability. Some Amritsar-based brands that were part of the exhibition included Ataara, Apaara, Home Story by Kashish, Rajai Talai with an elaborate display of their specially curated products.

There were also stalls of NGOs, including Missiondeep, Aagosh for special children and Purukal Stree Shakti (from Dehradun).

Phulkari president Aarti Khanna said the atmosphere was one of celebration, jubilation indulgence, extravaganza and festivity. “Phulkari always strives to empower its members in different forms and ways. Its philanthropic endeavours are dedicated to giving it back to the society and centring around a cause. This has been a humble effort to promote its members, the local talent, artists, businesses from across the country and provide a platform to homepreneurs. Such events not only serve to explore the various fields traditionally dominated by men but also break barriers and promote inclusivity,” she said.

