Phulkari digital literacy plan aims to boost skills, facilitate jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

Recognising the importance of digital literacy in today’s world and its power to enable small-scale and young entrepreneurs in business expansion and brand building, Phulkari WOA, a non-profit and women’s organisation, in collaboration with the Centre for Advanced Computers and Management Studies (CACMS) has taken steps to bridge the digital divide for underprivileged students.

The organisation connects talented individuals, including students, young and rising entrepreneurs with the CACMS and sponsors their training while ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their access to quality education.

Phulkari WOA celebrated the graduation ceremony of the first two batches of its digital literacy course, an initiative that was a part of its learning programme and aimed to equip children and young adults from lower income backgrounds with essential computer skills and enhance their employability prospects.

Dr Sugandh Khanna, founder of the CACMS, and Rajni Bajaj, digital literacy coordinator from Phulkari, highlighted the need for digital literacy.

They said since March this year, two batches of students had successfully completed the digital literacy course with two more currently underway. Promising students were offered further specialisation to enable them gain advanced skills in specific areas of interest.

They said all courses were offered completely free of cost to students.

The programme focused on facilitating employment of students and young adults from lower middle class and working group, they added.

“Through digital literacy programme, we provide students necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the digital age,” shared Dr Sugandh Khanna.

The learning programme, launched by Phulkari in 2018, comprises two verticals, functional English and digital literacy.