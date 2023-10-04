Phulkari launches green belt initiative to promote environmental awareness

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

Phulkari-Women of Amritsar, inaugurated a green belt initiative in Ranjit Avenue, under the second edition of its ‘Breathe Free Campaign’, a collaborative effort between the Phulkari-WOA, Improvement Trust and Taj Swarna.

Ashok Talwar, Chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust, inaugurated the art installation put up in the green belt, created adjacent to the busy District Shopping Complex, marking an era of environmental consciousness in the city. The project, steered by chairperson of Phulkari Environmental Programme, Payal Mehra and Tina Aggarwal, and members Vanu Ahuja, Lavanya Behl and Deepshikha Khaira, has seen the plantation of 400 trees, amplifying the city’s green cover.

An artistic installation designed by artist Sumeet Dua beautifully encapsulates the essence of the initiative. The installation skillfully embodies the theme of ‘Plant a Tree’. “The installation has been meticulously designed, employing captivating graphics rendered in vivid golden hues that not only catch the attention of those passing by but also effectively convey a profound message about the vital importance of tree planting,” said Sumeet Dua, who designed the installation.

Aarti Khanna, president, Phulkari WOA, said the installation, with its radiant golden palette and intricate design, becomes a powerful visual metaphor that encourages viewers to reflect on the pressing need for tree conservation and planting in the modern world. “Through this art piece, we aim to inspire action and awareness, prompting individuals to recognise their role in preserving and nurturing our planet’s green heritage.”

